Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 official scorecards

Scorecards took center stage at Noche UFC when the main event, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2, ended in a split draw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A 10-8 score in Round 5 led to the draw, cancelling out a 48-47 tally for champ Grasso and 48-47 tally for ex-champ Shevchenko.

Below are the official scores for Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, with Mike Bell scoring the fight 47-47 opposite Sal D’Amato’s 48-47 for Shevchenko and Junichiro Kamijo’s 48-47 for Grasso (courtesy of UFC).

The veteran MMA judges were all in agreement about the scoring of the fight up until the fifth round. Bell, D’Amato and Kamijo all awarded Shevchenko Rounds 1, 3 and 4 while awarding Grasso Rounds 2 and 5. However, the 10-8 for Grasso in the fifth led to the 47-47 draw, meaning Shevchenko would have won the fight were it not for the wide margin score.

Fighters were mixed on the official result, though they were all entertained by the drama of the UFC flyweight rematch, which saw Shevchenko try to rebound from a submission loss to Grasso at UFC 285.