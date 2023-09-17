‘Can we get new judges‘: Fighters react to split draw in Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Alexa Grasso retained her UFC flyweight title in her rematch with Valentina Shevchenko, but not in a way she or anyone else expected when a split draw ended Noche UFC on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Grasso and Shevchenko fought to a split draw when a 10-8 round for Grasso led to a 47-47 scorecard, which nullified 48-47 scores for both fighters, allowing Grasso to remain champion an unusual ending to a UFC title fight.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Fair draw. Valentina unlucky for sure but a draw is fair in my opinion, run it back. Viva Mexico! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2023

Can we get new judges or revise the rules.

I’m not mad at a draw on the title fight but come on it’s a title fight ‍♂️ — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 17, 2023

I think a draw is crazy, 3-2 Grasso makes more sense to me #UFCNoche — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) September 17, 2023

“But it was a draw” the way he said that has me dying — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2023

What a great fight! I'm leaning Grasso 3-2 #UFCNoche — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 17, 2023

“I won that”

“It was a draw”



Damn DC — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 17, 2023

An absolute corker of a fight! All timer in WMMA imo. And it ends in a draw! Wow wow, wow! Well done @AlexaGrasso and @BulletValentina! Incredible! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2023

Happy that Grasso retains the belt. VIVA LA MEXICO #NocheUFC — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 17, 2023

I jokingly called it a draw, everyone in the stands boo’d me.

Then it was a draw #NocheUFC — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 17, 2023

Finished strong. Lost first 4 mins though. Either way- a 10-8??? https://t.co/hE6zd02X80 — michael (@bisping) September 17, 2023

Valentina complaining the judges were pressured to score for Grasso is not a great look #UFCNoche — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) September 17, 2023

Dear Mike Bell, quit your job! #UFCNoche — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) September 17, 2023