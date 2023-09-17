 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Can we get new judges‘: Fighters react to split draw in Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
Noche UFC: Grasso v Shevchenko 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexa Grasso retained her UFC flyweight title in her rematch with Valentina Shevchenko, but not in a way she or anyone else expected when a split draw ended Noche UFC on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Grasso and Shevchenko fought to a split draw when a 10-8 round for Grasso led to a 47-47 scorecard, which nullified 48-47 scores for both fighters, allowing Grasso to remain champion an unusual ending to a UFC title fight.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting