Noche UFC live blog: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

This is the Noche UFC live blog for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2, the women’s flyweight title rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Just six months ago, Grasso authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Shevchenko in the fourth round of their flyweight title fight at UFC 285. Now the 125-pound champion, Grasso’s first title defense comes against the woman she took the belt from, to prove that as improbable as her win was, it was no fluke.

Related Get Latest Noche UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of the most dominant champion’s in UFC history, Shevchenko’s loss to Grasso was the first of her flyweight career and raises questions about her future in the division. At 35 years old and with well over 100 fights in her combat sports career, is Shevchenko past her prime or will she prove that Grasso’s win was merely a speed bump in her Hall of Fame career?

Check out the Noche UFC main event live blog below.