Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 full fight video highlights from their Noche UFC clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 took place Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexa Grasso (16-3) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) collided in the Noche UFC main event at T-Mobile Arena. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

The champ is here! @AlexaGrasso set to defend her flyweight title on Mexican Independence Day #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/9SKjWOb9rU — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Coming to regain the throne!@BulletValentina enters to take back the flyweight title at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/4jblcruQNg — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

The rematch starts NOW!



[ Tune into #NocheUFC live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/SyQ9PqcNrh — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

How tf did Alexa Grasso get out of Valentina Shevchenko's guillotine pic.twitter.com/Goc4hi8rk3 — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) September 17, 2023

WHAT. A. FIGHT.



Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko just delivered a classic at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/4XWShPAIN5 — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

