Filed under:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 2 full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Noche UFC: Grasso v Shevchenko 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 full fight video highlights from their Noche UFC clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 took place Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexa Grasso (16-3) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) collided in the Noche UFC main event at T-Mobile Arena. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, check out this live blog from MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

