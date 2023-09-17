Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 full fight video highlights from their Noche UFC clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.
Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 took place Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexa Grasso (16-3) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) collided in the Noche UFC main event at T-Mobile Arena. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
The champ is here! @AlexaGrasso set to defend her flyweight title on Mexican Independence Day #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/9SKjWOb9rU— UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023
Coming to regain the throne!@BulletValentina enters to take back the flyweight title at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/4jblcruQNg— UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023
The rematch starts NOW!— UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023
[ Tune into #NocheUFC live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/SyQ9PqcNrh
GRASSO KNOCKS DOWN SHEVCHENKO #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/DeNhgGzw4j— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 17, 2023
How tf did Alexa Grasso get out of Valentina Shevchenko's guillotine pic.twitter.com/Goc4hi8rk3— GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) September 17, 2023
WHAT. A. FIGHT.— UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023
Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko just delivered a classic at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/4XWShPAIN5
IT'S RULED A SPLIT DRAW @AlexaGrasso retains her title at #NocheUFC! pic.twitter.com/5kIGjT93fu— UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023
For more on Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, check out this live blog from MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew.
