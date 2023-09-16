Noche UFC video: Raul Rosas Jr. demolishes Terrence Mitchell in just 54 seconds

Raul Rosas Jr. bounced back from his first loss in a big way at Noche UFC.

The 18-year-old prospect was ready for war and swung with bad intentions from the first second in his fight with Terrence Mitchell. It was ultimately a left hand that crushed Mitchell, sending him crashing down to the canvas.

The fight continued but only for a moment, as Rosas leapt to the ground and hammered Mitchel with punches until the referee saw enough to stop the contest. The end came just 54 seconds in the first round.

RAUL ROSAS JR WITH THE LEFT HOOK PUTS DOWN MITCHELL IN 1 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/j86vwWS6R1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 17, 2023

“I had to prove a point today,” Rosas said after the win. “Last fight, no excuses, but I had to come back from that. I hope I made y’all proud today.

“Terrence Mitchell is a very game opponent. I had to really push myself this camp. I just knew I had to let them hands fly. I visualized it all camp. Now in the fight it was reality. I’m just grateful for that performance.”

Following an upset loss to Christian Rodriguez in his previous outing, Rosas came out guns blazing on Saturday night, inviting Mitchell to trade bombs with him on the feet. Mitchell went toe-to-toe momentarily until Rosas delivered that left hand like a bomb that just exploded in his face.

Despite hitting the ground in emphatic fashion, Mitchell was still conscious so the fight continued, but Rosas had no intention of letting him survive. Rosas quickly jumped into mount to begin delivering his ground-and-pound attack.

As soon as Mitchell turned over to avoid the onslaught, Rosas started blasting away until he got the stoppage.

Now 8-1 in his career, Rosas remains a valuable prospect worth watching in the future, especially given how much room he has to grow while starting his UFC career at such a remarkably young age.