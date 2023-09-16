‘VIVA MEXICO!!!!‘: Conor McGregor, other pros react to Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant win at Noche UFC

It took 54 seconds for Raul Rosas Jr. to shake off the doldrums of his first loss as he steamrolled Terence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Referee Mark Smith saved Mitchell at 0:54 of Round 1 after Rosas Jr. held rear mount and pounded away in the main card bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That was the result of a left hand that stiffened Mitchell’s legs; the canvas woke him up as Rosas Jr. closed for the win that eluded him against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

VIVA MEXICO!!!! ❤️☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2023

Trying to catch a boat, but what a HUGE way to get back in the win column for Rosas! #NocheUFC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 17, 2023

This Kid is the real deal #NocheUFC — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) September 17, 2023

Dang when I was 18 I was a bank teller shoutout to @TcfBank — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2023

Wow that was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 17, 2023