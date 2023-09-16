 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘VIVA MEXICO!!!!‘: Conor McGregor, other pros react to Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant win at Noche UFC

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
Noche UFC: Rosas v Mitchell Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It took 54 seconds for Raul Rosas Jr. to shake off the doldrums of his first loss as he steamrolled Terence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Referee Mark Smith saved Mitchell at 0:54 of Round 1 after Rosas Jr. held rear mount and pounded away in the main card bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That was the result of a left hand that stiffened Mitchell’s legs; the canvas woke him up as Rosas Jr. closed for the win that eluded him against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting