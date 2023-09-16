Noche UFC video: Loopy Godinez mauls Elise Reed en route to second-round choke

Loopy Godinez was a woman on a mission on Mexican Independence Day.

On Saturday, Godinez faced Elise Reed in a women’s strawweight fight on the prelims of Noche UFC. Godinez entered as one of the biggest betting favorites on the card, and the Mexican fighter proved oddsmakers right, mauling Reed for a round and a half before securing a rear-naked choke in the second round.

After a competitive start, Godinez turned things up midway through the first round, dropping Reed with a right hook and taking her back on the floor. After failing to find the rear-naked choke, Godinez switched to attack an armbar, bending Reed’s arm to angles hitherto unseen by human bones. Reed somehow survived the gruesome submission attempt and made it to the horn, but Godinez kept the pressure up in round two, again tagging Reed with punches on the feet before securing a powerful slam takedown.

This time, Godinez finished the job, snaking her arm under the chin and forcing a begrudging tap from Reed at 3:38 of the second round.

The win is Godinez’s third in a row and first finish since an armbar stoppage of Silvana Gomez Juarez in 2021.

Check out Godinez’s nasty work below.