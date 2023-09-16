Edgar Chairez to appeal controversial ending to Noche UFC bout with Daniel Lacerda

Edgar Chairez believed he earned a submission win at Noche UFC, then it was overturned to a no-contest moments later. Now he plans to take things another step further.

Following the controversial ending to his fight with Daniel Lacerda, Chairez plans to appeal the ruling with the Nevada Athletic Commission, Chairez’s manager Jason House confirmed to MMA Fighting shortly after the conclusion of the bout.

After a closely contested start to the opening round, Chairez caught Lacerda in a standing guillotine choke, which Chairez quickly tightened seconds after the hold was applied. Referee Chris Tognoni took a close look at Lacerda’s arm as he tried to defend, but then the arm went limp, which led to Tognoni stopping the contest at 3:47 of the first round.

As soon as the fight was waved off, Lacerda — who entered the bout with an 0-4 promotional record with four stoppage losses — immediately protested, which led to the outcome being reviewed, and then overturned to a no-contest.