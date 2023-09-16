Noche UFC video: Roman Kopylov folds blood-soaked Josh Fremd with brutal liver shot

Roman Kopylov is on an absolute tear with four straight stoppage victories inside the UFC.

Kopylov squared off against Josh Fremd in a middleweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s Noche UFC event in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Kopylov continued his already impressive stretch by battering Fremd in the second round before folding him with a nasty body shot.

Check out the finish in the video below.

Roman Kopylov finishes Josh Fremd with a nasty body shot #NocheUFC



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/KyaRcxiIcO — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 17, 2023

After dropping his first two UFC contests, Kopylov has shown incredible improvement over the last couple of years. Since September 2022, Kopylov has knocked out four consecutive opponents inside the octagon, stopping Alessio Di Chirico, Punahele Soriano, and Claudio Ribeiro, the most recent of which took place at UFC 291 in July.

Fremd, who earned a contract on Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight in February 2022, had a two-fight win streak snapped in the loss. Fremd began 2023 with back-to-back wins over Sedriques Dumas and Jamie Pickett.