Noche UFC live blog: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

This is the Noche UFC live blog for Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell, the bantamweight main card fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The youngest fighter on the UFC roster at only 18 years old, Rosas joined the promotion in December and has been demanding fan attention ever since. After a first-round submission win in his debut, Rosas made noise about becoming the youngest UFC champion ever, but reality struck in his April fight against Christian Rodriguez, who out-worked him for a clear unanimous decision win. No longer undefeated, Rosas now hopes to get back on the winning track and ring in Mexican Independence Day with a big performance.

A former Alaska Fighting Championship flyweight champion, Mitchell had his first shot at the UFC after being part of season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. After getting knocked out by Kai Kara-France in just 30 seconds in the first round on the show, Mitchell went back to the regional circuit to gain more experience before returning to the octagon in July, where he once again was finished in the first round by a top prospect, Cameron Saaiman. With one final shot at redemption against a highly-touted prospect, Mitchell hopes to keep his UFC dreams alive by scoring the biggest win of his career on Saturday.

Check out the Rosas vs. Mitchell Noche UFC live blog below.