Noche UFC live blog: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

This is the Noche UFC live blog for Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena, the welterweight co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Since joining the UFC in 2018, Holland has made a name for himself as one of the most active and exciting fighters competing at either welterweight or middleweight. Affectionately dubbed “Big Mouth” by Dana White, Holland has proved he’s more than just talk lately, scoring back-to-back finish wins over the highly regarded Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa.

Related Get Latest Noche UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of the hottest prospects in all of MMA, Della Maddalena burst onto the scene in 2022 with three first-round knockout wins that had him in the conversation for Breakout Fighter of the Year. Della Maddalena kept that momentum up with a first-round submission win over Randy Brown in February, but nearly suffered disaster in his most recent fight, eking out a split decision win over late-replacement Bassil Hafez this past July. Della Maddalena hopes to reinvigorate his fan base with a big win on Saturday.

Check out the Noche UFC co-main event live blog below.