Video: Sam Alvey scores blistering first-round knockout in Karate Combat debut

Sam Alvey continues to find success outside the octagon.

The 37-year-old UFC veteran, who finally climbed back into the win column in his MMA career with a finish back in May, followed that up with blistering performance on Saturday, scoring an impressive knockout in his Karate Combat debut.

Now competing as a heavyweight, Alvey traded punches with opponent Adam Ramos as both fighters landed blows in the early exchanges. Just when it looked as if Alvey ate a hard punch from Ramos, he cocked back and fired a massive right hand of his own. The punch twisted Ramos around before sending him to the canvas.

Sam Alvey found that chin and ended with devastating ground and pound! pic.twitter.com/ENJMeEBEtx — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) September 17, 2023

From there, Alvey continued throwing punches on the ground until the referee saw enough to rescue Ramos from further harm.

Following an unprecedented nine-fight winless streak in the UFC, Alvey remained on the roster until a loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk marked the end of his UFC contract. Alvey immediately announced plans to continue fighting, which led to his knockout win over Cameron Graham back in May in his first fight outside of the UFC in almost nine years.

Alvey can now add a Karate Combat win to his résumé after his latest knockout victory.