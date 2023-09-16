Noche UFC video: Referee blunder leads to controversial end for Daniel Lacerda vs. Edgar Chairez

It appeared as if Daniel Lacerda was about to go 0-5 with five stoppage losses as a UFC fighter, but a blunder by the referee assigned to his flyweight bout against Edgar Chairez at Saturday’s Noche UFC event led to instant replay being used to make the right call.

Chairez had Lacerda locked in a nasty standing choke in the opening round of the preliminary bout when Lacerda’s arm went completely limp, leading to referee Chris Tognoni stopping the fight. As soon as it was waved off, Lacerda immediately protested, and after review, it was deemed an incorrect ruling and was overturned to a no-contest.

Check out video of the finish that never was in the video below.

No tap but the ref jumps in and stops this one #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/5jIboRwzbT — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Upon replay review this bout's been ruled a no decision #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/6kqZ41Hz0m — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Lacerda may get another shot after things looked dire for his UFC future, and if so, will look to get that first octagon win.

Chairez is also winless thus far in his two-fight promotional run, which includes a decision loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 290 in July.