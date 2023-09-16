‘Worst ref in the game’: Fighters react to Daniel Lacerda’s no-decision vs. Edgar Cháirez at Noche UFC

Daniel Lacerda was denied his first octagon win in five tries – but he avoided a loss when review officials nullified a first-round submission against Edgar Cháirez at Noche UFC.

Referee Chris Tognoni stopped the bout at 3:47 of Round 1 when he checked the arm of Lacerda, who was trapped by a guillotine choke from Cháirez. Lacerda’s arm appeared to go limp, but when Tognoni separated the two, Lacerda showed he was not unconscious.

Upon replay, the Nevada Athletic Commission ruled the bout a no-decision, taking away Cháirez’s win and leaving both fighters without an official resolution to the preliminary-card bout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the controversial ref call and ending.

Lip arm, stuck against the fence, nothing moving. i could see why he stopped it. maybe he should have checked the arm again before calling it. #UFCNoche — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 17, 2023

Dom is right! You gotta know what you’re looking at! That’s a HUGE mistake! Everyone keeps saying giving a “thumbs up” helps, but there is no rule or benefit to doing that other than possibly losing defensive time needed to PROTECT yourself. This is a No Contest, EASY.#NocheUFC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 17, 2023

Let them keep fighting… to death if possible…. #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 17, 2023

That's wild — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 17, 2023

Limp arm or what? — michael (@bisping) September 17, 2023

If you’re gonna use instant replay, I say we restart the fight in the choke and go from there that way you don’t strip anybody of their potential win money — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 17, 2023

Worst ref in the game — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) September 17, 2023

Maaaan that’s a terrible situation the kid is 0-4 in ufc and the referee stoped the fight like that #UFCNoche — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 17, 2023

!Que isso mano?! — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) September 17, 2023