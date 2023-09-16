 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Worst ref in the game’: Fighters react to Daniel Lacerda’s no-decision vs. Edgar Cháirez at Noche UFC

By Steven Marrocco
Noche UFC: Chairez v Lacerda Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Daniel Lacerda was denied his first octagon win in five tries – but he avoided a loss when review officials nullified a first-round submission against Edgar Cháirez at Noche UFC.

Referee Chris Tognoni stopped the bout at 3:47 of Round 1 when he checked the arm of Lacerda, who was trapped by a guillotine choke from Cháirez. Lacerda’s arm appeared to go limp, but when Tognoni separated the two, Lacerda showed he was not unconscious.

Upon replay, the Nevada Athletic Commission ruled the bout a no-decision, taking away Cháirez’s win and leaving both fighters without an official resolution to the preliminary-card bout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the controversial ref call and ending.

