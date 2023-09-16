Noche UFC video: Charlie Campbell channels The Rock in post-fight promo after destroying Alex Reyes

Alex Reyes’ return to the octagon after a six-year layoff did not go as planned.

Reyes faced promotional newcomer Charlie Campbell in the second bout of the night at Noche UFC at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Campbell entered the fight as one of the biggest favorites on the entire card, and certainly performed as such, battering his opponent until Reyes crumbled to the canvas following a big right hand.

Check out video of the finish below.

Charlie Campbell stops Alex Reyes in the first round #NocheUFC



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/cSHdGDPr0Z — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 17, 2023

Following the win, Campbell took a page from the playbook of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who coincidentally made his WWE return on Friday’s edition of Smackdown — when he asked Daniel Cormier what he thought of his boxing. When Cormier went to respond, Campbell dropped the, “It doesn’t matter what you think!” line at the former two-division champion.

Campbell got his opportunity to make his octagon debut on short notice as a replacement for Natan Levy, and the Bellator veteran picked up his third stoppage win over his past four bouts.

The 28-year-old came up short on the UFC’s Contender Series in August 2022 when he was stopped in under two minutes by Chris Duncan, but was able to bounce back with a first-round finish in April for CFFC.

Reyes is now 0-2 in the UFC, with his first appearance coming six years ago to the day when he was knocked out by Mike Perry.