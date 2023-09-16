Video: Kerim Engizek delivers brutal first-round knockout to flatten opponent at Oktagon 46

Kerim Engizek made quite an impression in his Oktagon MMA debut as he flattened opponent Matias Juarez less than two minutes into the opening round in their fight on Saturday in Germany.

The middleweights were swinging hammers at each other when Engizek connected with a punch that put Juarez down on the canvas in a heap as part of the Oktagon 46 card in Frankfurt.

WHAT. A. KNOCKOUT.



Kerim Engizek couldn’t have made a bigger impact on his OKTAGON MMA debut.



He extends his winning streak to 12 and scores another first round finish.



The middleweight division has been put on notice!



https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | DAZN | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/gu5K5HHsXe — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) September 16, 2023

Engizek knew the fight was finished but he still surveyed his opponent laid out on the floor as the referee rushed into to stop the contest.

The end came at just 1:39 in the opening round.

The victory put Engizek on an impressive 12-fight win streak with only two decisions and 10 finishes by knockout or submission along the way including five bouts ending inside the first round. The last time Engizek tasted defeat was all the way back in 2014 before starting his current undefeated run.