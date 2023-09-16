KSW 86 video: Fighter crumples against cage after taking huge punch

KSW 86 featured a brutal knockout on the preliminary portion of the Poland-based MMA promotion’s nine-bout card on Saturday in Wrocław.

KSW vet Damian Piwowarczyk backed Łukasz Sudolski into a corner and unleashed a pair of uppercuts, the second of which crumbled Sudolski to the cage at the 3:38 mark of the first round.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of KSW.

It was Piwowarczyk’s second straight win after a pair of losses marked his first professional setbacks in MMA. Sudolski suffered his second straight knockout loss under the KSW banner.

KSW 86 took place at Hala Orbita and featured a bantamweight title bout between Jakub Wikłacz and Sebastian Przybysz in its main event.