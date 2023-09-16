 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noche UFC Results: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Noche UFC Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has Noche UFC results for the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 event, a live blog of the main event, and more from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso faces off with former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in a title rematch. Grasso attempts her first title defense and has won her past five fights. Shevchenko attempts to re-take the title after a nine-fight winning streak and seven title defenses.

Kevin Holland returns to welterweight for a meeting with Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event.

Check out Noche UFC results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting