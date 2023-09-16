Noche UFC Results: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

MMA Fighting has Noche UFC results for the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 event, a live blog of the main event, and more from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the main event, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso faces off with former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in a title rematch. Grasso attempts her first title defense and has won her past five fights. Shevchenko attempts to re-take the title after a nine-fight winning streak and seven title defenses.
Kevin Holland returns to welterweight for a meeting with Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event.
Check out Noche UFC results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Loading comments...