Noche UFC Results: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

MMA Fighting has Noche UFC results for the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 event, a live blog of the main event, and more from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso faces off with former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in a title rematch. Grasso attempts her first title defense and has won her past five fights. Shevchenko attempts to re-take the title after a nine-fight winning streak and seven title defenses.

Kevin Holland returns to welterweight for a meeting with Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event.

Check out Noche UFC results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell