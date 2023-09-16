The Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko full fight video showcases one of the biggest UFC upsets in recent memory.

At UFC 285 earlier this year, Grasso defeated Shevchenko via a fourth-round submission (neck crank) to win the UFC flyweight title. Grasso earned a Performance of the Night bonus with her memorable victory.

Shevchenko had seven title defenses before the loss. It was her first defeat in the UFC since UFC 215 on Sept. 9, 2017.

Grasso and Shevchenko will clash again in the main event of UFC Noche on Saturday night in Las Vegas.