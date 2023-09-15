Valentina Shevchenko vows ‘I will step into the battle’ after final Noche UFC faceoff with Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko got one last look at each other before their rematch on Saturday at Noche UFC, and Shevchenko brought the intensity.

Grasso attempts the first defense of the flyweight title after taking it from Shevchenko at UFC 285. The two faced off before fans after fighters got a serenade by a live mariachi band in Las Vegas.

“Tomorrow is a grand day, and tomorrow, with all my heart, power and spirit, I will step into the battle,” Shevchenko said.

“We’re going to give everything,” Grasso responded via translator. “We’re going to come out with that belt again.”

Co-headliners Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddelena faced off in the co-main event with Holland returning to the welterweight division to face the up-and-comer.

Noche UFC takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+.

Check out full highlights from the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday in Las Vegas.