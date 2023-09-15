Noche UFC weigh-in results: Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko on point for high stakes rematch

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are ready to settle the score.

The Noche UFC headliners both weighed in at 124.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for their flyweight championship rematch, which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In their first meeting at UFC 285, Grasso defeated Shevchenko by fourth-round submission to end Shevchenko’s four-year title reign.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins above.

Grasso is undefeated since moving up to 125 pounds in 2020 following a rocky stint at 115 pounds that saw her struggle with the weight cut and fall short against the top names in the division. Shevchenko looks to regain her title after seeing a nine-fight win streak snapped by Grasso.

In MMA Fighting’s Pound-for-Pound rankings, Grasso sits at No. 2, one spot ahead of Shevchenko at No. 3.

All 22 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight, including co-main event welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland. There was a tense moment for Della Maddalena when he showed up last to step to the scale, but after stripping down he hit 171 pounds, the maximum weight allowed for a non-title welterweight bout.

See the official Noche UFC weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135.5)

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Roman Kopylov (185.5) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)

Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Alex Reyes (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)