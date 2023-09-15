Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Valentina Shevchenko if she loses to Alexa Grasso again at Noche UFC?

Valentina Shevchenko gets her chance to exact revenge against Alexa Grasso after the latter’s stunning upset win at UFC 285. Should Shevchenko win back the title, it creates some interesting options for the division moving forward, but where would Shevchenko go if Grasso can get it done a second time in the main event of Noche UFC?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question, and discusses why a second loss to Grasso would sting, but it wouldn’t knock her out of title contention by any stretch. Additionally, listener questions include Kevin Holland’s championship potential at 170 pounds, Khamzat Chimaev’s long layoff, whether or not Sean Strickland could become a two division champion, Israel Adesanya’s future after UFC 293, Kayla Harrision’s return against Julia Budd in November for the PFL, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.