Noche UFC preview show: Can lightning strike twice for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko?

After Alexa Grasso pulled off one of the most memorable title wins in recent memory, she’ll run it back with Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC. Will Grasso prove she is the flyweight division’s best fighter after her upset at UFC 285, or will Shevchenko right the wrong and regain her title?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee preview Saturday’s fight card, including the main event, what a win will do for both competitors involved, and who could be next for whoever leaves T-Mobile Arena with the title.

Additionally, they’ll discuss the intriguing welterweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s mission to get back on track after his first loss earlier this year, and more.

Catch the Noche UFC preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your pods.