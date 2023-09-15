 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noche UFC preview show: Can lightning strike twice for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

After Alexa Grasso pulled off one of the most memorable title wins in recent memory, she’ll run it back with Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC. Will Grasso prove she is the flyweight division’s best fighter after her upset at UFC 285, or will Shevchenko right the wrong and regain her title?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee preview Saturday’s fight card, including the main event, what a win will do for both competitors involved, and who could be next for whoever leaves T-Mobile Arena with the title.

Additionally, they’ll discuss the intriguing welterweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s mission to get back on track after his first loss earlier this year, and more.

Catch the Noche UFC preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting