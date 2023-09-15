Noche UFC weigh-in video

At the Noche UFC official weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defends her title against former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The fighters can weigh no more than 125 pounds, the maximum allowed for their flyweight title rematch.

The Noche UFC official weigh-ins start at 12 p.m. ET, and live video can be watched above.

The Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 6 p.m. ET.

Get Noche UFC official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann