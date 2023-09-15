Noche UFC weigh-in video

At the Noche UFC official weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.
In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defends her title against former champion Valentina Shevchenko.
The fighters can weigh no more than 125 pounds, the maximum allowed for their flyweight title rematch.
The Noche UFC official weigh-ins start at 12 p.m. ET, and live video can be watched above.
The Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 6 p.m. ET.
Get Noche UFC official weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
