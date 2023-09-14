Pat Miletich, UFC Hall of Famer, arrested on third drunken driving charge

Pat Miletich was arrested early Thursday morning on his third drunken driving charge.

The UFC Hall of Famer was taken into custody in the early morning hours of 6:16 a.m. local time by police in Bettendorf, Iowa, following calls about a wrong-way driver. According to a report by KWQC, which cited a police report by the Bettendorf Police Department, Miletich reportedly had to be woken up by officers after falling asleep in an idling vehicle, and officers observed “fresh damage to vegetation growing on a retaining wall” in a Shell parking lot consistent with damage on the front of Miletich’s vehicle.

Police stated that Miletich refused all field sobriety tests, a blood test, and a Breathalyzer, but had watery, bloodshot eyes, unsteady balance, slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking wine.

Miletich, 55, was released later Thursday at 7:59 a.m. local time on $5,000 bond.

He has two prior convictions for drunken driving stemming from March 2019 and June 2021.

Miletich’s legal issues did not prevent him from appearing at a press conference Thursday in Davenport, Iowa, to promote his scheduled return bout against 38-year-old UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which headlines Cage Aggression 36 on Oct. 14.