Cortney Casey suspended 4 months by USADA

UFC veteran Cortney Casey has accepted a four-month suspension from the promotion’s anti-doping partner USADA due to self-reported use of a prohibited substance.

USADA announced the sanction on Thursday.

According a press release, Casey (10-10) self-reported the use of BPC-157 to the UFC on June 21, a pentadecapeptide that has been “investigated for inflammatory bowel disease and soft tissue healing,” per USADA.

“Casey immediately provided documentation confirming that she was prescribed and provided BPC-157 by a doctor to help treat a medical condition,” USADA wrote. “After using the substance for a short period of time, she learned that BPC-157 is a prohibited substance and came forward about her use to the UFC. A Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) was not applicable to this Non-Approved Substance. Casey was eligible for a reduction to the period of ineligibility based on her forthright declaration and for her Full and Complete Cooperation.”

Casey, 36, is a 15-fight octagon veteran who has been with the promotion since 2015, compiling a 6-9 record over that time while fighting the likes of Claudia Gadelha, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Joanne Wood, Angela Hill, and more. She last competed in July 2022, losing a split decision to Antonina Shevchenko.

Casey’s four-month suspension is retroactive to June 1, meaning she will be allowed to compete on Oct. 1.