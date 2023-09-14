Disgruntled John Makdessi shares detailed earnings for UFC 293 bout with Jamie Mullarkey

John Makdessi is not happy with his final payout for UFC 293.

The 20-fight UFC veteran this week posted a photo on social media of his earnings breakdown for his recent bout against Jamie Mullarkey, which Makdessi lost via unanimous decision at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. In a photo of an invoice sent by the UFC, Makdessi’s initial $58,000 show purse is whittled down by taxes, medical, airfare, and other expenses until it reaches a total take-home amount of just $28,461.65.

The largest deduction to Makdessi’s earnings comes courtesy of the Australian government, which collects a whopping 45 percent ($21,600) of the 38-year-old’s show purse.

“I sacrificed my whole life for this sport and put everything on the line,” Makdessi wrote on Twitter. “Damn Australian government and the judges robbed me pretty badly.”

I sacrificed my whole life for this sport and put everything on the line. Damn Australian government and the judges robbed me pretty badly. #MATRIX @Cobratate pic.twitter.com/PBpkWkphpD — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) September 12, 2023

Makdessi was the most tenured UFC fighter of the 24 athletes who competed on UFC 293’s card. Since signing with the promotion in 2010, Makdessi has compiled an 11-9 record in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Makdessi’s loss to Mullarkey marked his second consecutive defeat and put him at a 1-3 record over his past four bouts.