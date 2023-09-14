Heck of a Morning: Win or lose, what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 294 fight with Paulo Costa?

Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in October, which will serve as Chimaev’s first octagon appearance in over a year. While some are predicting Chimaev’s reign of terror will continue on, he will have his hands full with the one-time title challenger. Where does Chimaev go with a win, and even more wild, what happens in Chimaev is defeated in Abu Dhabi?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question, along with whether or not Chimaev’s welterweight days are officially over regardless of the result against Costa. Additionally, listener questions include the incredible episode of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, Kevin Holland’s Noche UFC media day where he went in on a reporter asking about his title hopes, Holland’s fight with Jack Della Maddalena, Raul Rosas Jr. returning to the octagon on Saturday, the stakes in the Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida fight Nov. 4 in Sao Paulo, and more.

