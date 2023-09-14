Between the Links: Sean Strickland crowned, Adesanya’s next move, Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Sean Strickland did it, ladies and gentlemen. He dominated Israel Adesnaya and because of that, Strickland is the UFC middleweight champion of the world. Five days after accomplishing the incredible feat, the Between the Links panel gives their thoughts on what it means.

On an all-new edition of BTL, the panel discusses Strickland’s victory at UFC 293, the state of the 185-pound division, and predict the length of Strickland’s reign as champion. Additionally, they’ll discuss what the loss means for Adesanya and where he goes from here, Saturday’s Noche UFC event headlined by the flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, the annoucement of Bellator 301 and the major bouts that were revealed, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version.