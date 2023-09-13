Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix title doubleheader set for Bellator 301

Bellator 301’s main card is set with a quartet of meaningful bouts, headlined by a championship double-header.

Sitting atop the billing is undefeated welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (27-0), who puts his title on the line against the surging Jason Jackson (16-4) in the main event. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) meets grand prix winner and interim champion Patchy Mix (18-1) in a much-anticipated title unification bout.

Rounding out the main card is a lightweight grand prix semifinal matchup between Patricky Pitbull (25-11) and Alexander Shabliy (23-3), as well as a bantamweight rematch between rivals Raufeon Stots (19-2) and Danny Sabatello (14-3).

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani broke the news of all four bouts on Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour.

Bellator 301 takes place Nov. 17 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The main card airs live Showtime.

Amosov, 29, is one of the brightest talents under the Bellator umbrella. Ranked as MMA Fighting’s No. 6 welterweight in the world, the Ukrainian champion is a perfect 8-0 since joining the promotion in 2018, notching victories over Logan Storley (x2), Douglas Lima, Ed Ruth, and more.

Jackson, 32, rides a six-fight win streak into his first Bellator title shot, buoyed by wins over Lima, Benson Henderson, Neiman Gracie, and Paul Daley.

Pettis, 30, has won all five of his appearances in Bellator since departing the UFC off a win in 2019. The Milwaukee native, who sits at No. 6 in the world on MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings, captured the belt with a victory over Juan Archuleta, then defended it twice with impressive performances over Kyoji Horiguchi and Patricio Pitbull.

Mix, 30, has also won five consecutive bouts in the Bellator cage, highlighted by a three-fight run over Horiguchi, Magomed Magomedov, and Stots that saw him win Bellator’s $1 million welterweight grand prix and capture the interim title. A New York native, Mix is MMA Fighting’s No. 5 ranked bantamweight in the world.