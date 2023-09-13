No Bets Barred: Can Valentina Shevchenko reclaim the flyweight title or does Alexa Grasso have her number?

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC Noche and the women’s flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of UFC 293 and Sean Strickland’s shocking upset win over Israel Adesanya before diving into this week’s fights. Can Shevchenko reclaim the 125-pound title or does Grasso have her number? How is Jed feeling about this event given what happened the last time out? Can Kevin Holland stop the Jack Della Maddalena hype train? All that and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 62 of No Bets Barred.

