The MMA Hour with Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, Eric Nicksick, Kayla Harrison, Sergio Pettis, and Chris Eubank Jr.

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is (finally!) back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:35 p.m.: Two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison returns to the show.

2 p.m. Dricus Du Plessis reacts to the UFC 293 shakeup and where he stands in the division.

2:30 p.m.: Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick breaks down Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

3:10 p.m.: Bellator bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis catches us up on his next move.

3:30 p.m.: Chris Eubank Jr. joins the show to talk about his rematch win over Liam Smith.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals break down best bets for Noche UFC.

4:30 p.m.: Robert Whittaker reacts to the UFC 293 main event and what’s next.

