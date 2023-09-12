Heck of a Morning: Welcome to the Sean Strickland era — one of the most wild times in UFC history

It’s three days after UFC 293, and it’s still very real that Sean Strickland dominated Israel Adesanya in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view in Sydney and is the undisputed UFC middleweight champion of the world. It’s officially one of the most chaotic times in UFC history, which only makes things all that more interesting.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck continues to react to Strickland’s stunning title win over Adesanya, and what this all means for the division. Additionally, listener questions include if Adesanya will get an immediate rematch — and a case being made why that should not happen next — where Adesanya goes from Saturday night either way, who will be next for Strickland and why timing plays an important factor in the answer to that question, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 this Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.