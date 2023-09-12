Video: Dana White, Vince McMahon on hand to ring NYSE bell as UFC-WWE merger stock goes public

The UFC and the WWE are officially tag team partners.
On Tuesday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel had the honor of ringing the bell to open trading at the New York Stock Exchange and at the same time signal the first day of public trading for the UFC-WWE merger, officially known as TKO Group Holdings, Inc (with “TKO” as its ticker symbol).
Emanuel was joined by UFC President Dana White and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon to commemorate the historic moment, which can be watched below.
Other notable figures that took part in the ceremony included top WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul Levesque (better known as “Triple H”), WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, among others.
Tuesday’s event marked the culmination of a series of moves by Endeavor to unify the combat sports giants, which was publicly announced this past April. Though the UFC and the WWE are now one publicly traded company, Emanuel has said that the plan is for the promotions to continue operating independently under their current leadership.
Watch a video promo for the TKO announcement below.
Emanuel and McMahon also released statements via a press release, which can be read here:
Emanuel:
“The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment. Given their continued connectivity to the Endeavor network, we are confident in our ability to accelerate their respective growth and unlock long-term sustainable value for shareholders. With UFC and WWE under one roof, we will provide unrivaled experiences for more than a billion passionate fans worldwide.”
McMahon:
“This is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights. Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor’s incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO. Our focus remains on delivering for our fans across the globe as we take the business to the next level alongside UFC and Endeavor.”
