Video: Dana White, Vince McMahon on hand to ring NYSE bell as UFC-WWE merger stock goes public

The UFC and the WWE are officially tag team partners.

On Tuesday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel had the honor of ringing the bell to open trading at the New York Stock Exchange and at the same time signal the first day of public trading for the UFC-WWE merger, officially known as TKO Group Holdings, Inc (with “TKO” as its ticker symbol).

Emanuel was joined by UFC President Dana White and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon to commemorate the historic moment, which can be watched below.

Other notable figures that took part in the ceremony included top WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul Levesque (better known as “Triple H”), WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, among others.

Tuesday’s event marked the culmination of a series of moves by Endeavor to unify the combat sports giants, which was publicly announced this past April. Though the UFC and the WWE are now one publicly traded company, Emanuel has said that the plan is for the promotions to continue operating independently under their current leadership.

Watch a video promo for the TKO announcement below.

Meet TKO Group Holdings, Inc. a premium sports, entertainment, and media company made up of @ufc and @WWE.



Join us in celebrating its listing of $TKO pic.twitter.com/ZWEmyWGUCq — NYSE (@NYSE) September 12, 2023

Emanuel and McMahon also released statements via a press release, which can be read here: