Israel Adesanya opens as slight favorite over Sean Strickland in potential rematch

Israel Adesanya shouldn’t be counted out just yet, according to oddsmakers.

According to odds set by BetOnline, Adesanya is slightly favored to win an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland following Strickland’s shocking upset victory over Adesanya this past Saturday at UFC 293.

Adesanya opened as a -120 favorite, giving him implied odds of 54.55 percent to win. A $100 wager on Adesanya at that number would return a $183.33 payout. On the other side, a $100 wager on Strickland at +100 would return a $200 payout.

See the odds below.

Sean Strickland +100

Israel Adesanya -120

The potential rematch is up in the air following Strickland’s upset of Adesanya, which came via a clear-cut, five-round decision. UFC President Dana White has said he is in favor of running the matchup back immediately, but No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis is waiting in the wings after beating Robert Whittaker this past at UFC 290 this past July.

Strickland entered Saturday’s main event with seven wins in his past nine fights, while Adesanya was looking for the first defense of his second reign as UFC middleweight champion. In his first reign, Adesanya successfully defended the title five consecutive times.