The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Ian Machado Garry, Chris Curtis and Casey O’Neill

Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is (finally!) back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap all the craziness of UFC 293 this past Saturday.

1:55 p.m.: UFC middleweight and Sean Strickland teammate Chris Curtis reacts to Strickland’s win at UFC 293.

2:15 p.m.: Chael Sonnen returns to the show to react to UFC 293 and all the latest MMA news.

3 p.m.: UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry reflects on his UFC 293 win and talks about his next move.

3:25 p.m.: The parlay boys look back at their most recent pick, and GC recaps his UFC 293 selections.

3:45 p.m.: UFC flyweight Casey O’Neil previews Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 and talks about her future in the division.

