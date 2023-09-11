 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On To the Next One: What’s next for Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya after title change at UFC 293?

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Sean Strickland silenced the doubters with a one-side decision win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 to become the UFC middleweight champion of the world. After a stunning upset victory, who will Strickland face in his first title defense, and will it be in a rematch against the two-time champion?

On an all-new live edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question following Saturday’s pay-per-view event and make an educated guess on where Strickland and Adesanya go from here. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Alexander Volkov after he submitted Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event, Manel Kape after his victory in the Fight of the Night against Felipe dos Santos, along with fellow main card winners Justin Tafa, Tyson Pedro, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting