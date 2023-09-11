Morning Report: Alex Pereira reacts to ‘really smart’ Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Alex Pereira is happy to give Sean Strickland his flowers after a wild upset victory this past weekend.

It’s officially Strickland’s world, and we’re all just living in it post-UFC 293. The outspoken Anaheim, Calif. native walked down the now-former two-time champion Israel Adesanya on relatively short notice in — what was on paper enemy territory in Sydney, Australia — and came out with his hand raised via a stunningly impressive one-sided unanimous decision.

Odds and performance-wise, Strickland’s crowning moment is one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as he closed at +350 as an underdog to Adesanya’s -770 favorite. Just one year prior, Strickland was on the cusp of earning his first career title shot until he ran face-first into the brick-like punches of Brazil’s Pereira. “Poatan” went on to become a champion off the win and eventually linked up with “Tarzan” along the way. However, he doesn’t want to take any credit for the win despite the history he has with both of the division’s most recent title holders.

“I spent a few days training with Sean Strickland, and I got to see how talented he is,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “His strategies, how tough he is, I got a better understanding of this from training than actually fighting him. It was totally different because anyone who trains, who fights, knows how it is. During practice, we have more room to play around and that’s what I was able to pick up from him and that’s why I was so sure he was gonna win.

“Let me clarify, I had nothing to do with [his win], okay? He won on his own. It’s totally his success because he’s such a dedicated guy with a unique style and he really showed us what he’s got in his fight with Adesanya. So, the credit is all his. I had nothing to do with it despite the days he spent training with me. We didn’t train a lot but we had some good talks that might have made a difference. Not only for this fight but for his career in general and mine, too.”

Pereira dropped the title to Adesanya in the pair’s instant rematch at UFC 287 this past April. Ultimately, Pereira doesn’t believe a similar situation should play out between Strickland and Adesanya and he suggests his rival should take some time to rest and recover. As of right now, that appears to be the plan as Adesanya kept his appearance brief in the fight’s aftermath.

A critique throughout the community coming out of the event has been that Adesanya may not have fought his best or had an off night. UFC President Dana White even mentioned in the event’s post-fight press conference how he felt “The Last Stylebender” looked slow in the octagon. Pereira doesn’t find that fair to the new champion and believes it’s all just a stark reminder that styles truly do make fights.

“Clearly, Sean came in and shut his game down,” Pereira said. “He was really smart. He was moving forward all the time with an amazing defense and let’s not forget the precise strikes. He walked less, circled, and landed the best attacks. You all saw the result.

“I want to congratulate Sean Strickland. He did an amazing job and I’m really happy for the change in the division’s champion. I think Sean’s time has come and it’s not likely that another [to take it away]. So, let’s brace ourselves for many more epic fights. Despite some people’s skepticism, ‘Oh, he fought with Alex and it wasn’t like that.’”

