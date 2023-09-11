Dan Hardy reveals what he hopes Francis Ngannou learns from Mike Tyson for Tyson Fury fight

According to Dan Hardy, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is taking the biggest risk he could possibly take in his pro boxing debut.

Ngannou faces Tyson Fury in a 10-round boxing match on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia in what will serve as the first fight for “The Predator” since making the choice to not re-sign with the UFC and vacate the heavyweight championship. Ngannou has since signed with the PFL with the expectation to make his promotional debut in early 2024.

Hardy, who does broadcast work for the PFL, recently gave his thoughts on Ngannou’s boxing match against the boxing heavyweight champion.

“I love him for taking it for taking on such a challenge, but Tyson Fury might be the best heavyweight boxer that’s ever lived,” Hardy said recently on The MMA Hour. “It seems weird saying that given the fact [of] some of the fighters that have [competed in the division] in the past, but the way that he moves for a big man, and the skills that he’s gotten, he’s wily, but he’s huge and he can take a hell of a punch as we know.”

Ngannou will likely be a massive underdog by the time he makes the walk to the squared circle to face the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, however “The Predator” will be working with former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson in preparation for Fury.

For Hardy, having Tyson in the mix helping Ngannou adds an interesting wrinkle to the training camp.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see what Francis can add to his game, especially with Mike Tyson working with him,” Hardy explained. “I’m hoping that Mike Tyson is going to work some of that peekaboo style, and he’s also going to encourage him to work the body a little bit, because the drawback of a power puncher is that they tend to hunt for the head, and Tyson Fury is tall and he’s very, very good at slipping away and countering with upper cuts.

“It’s going to be an incredibly tough test for [Francis]. You can’t say the man is afraid of taking risks because this is probably the biggest risk he’s taking in boxing right now.”