Tai Tuivasa issues first statement following UFC 293 loss to Alexander Volkov

For just the second time in his MMA career, Tai Tuivasa has lost three straight fights.

The 30-year-old heavyweight suffered a second-round submission loss to Alexander Volkov on Saturday night at UFC 293, tapping to a rarely-seen ezekiel choke following a back-and-forth war with the former Bellator champion at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Tuivasa (14-6) has now dropped three consecutive bouts at the hands of Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, and Volkov, with all three fights ending in stoppages. Prior to his latest slump, “Bam Bam” authored one of the best comeback stories in the UFC heavyweight division, rising into unexpected title contention on the strength of a five-fight streak of knockout wins over the likes of Derrick Lewis, Augusto Sakai, and Stefan Struve.

Tuivasa posted a statement on Instagram following his latest loss at UFC 293. That statement can be seen below.