UFC 294 main card announced for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Charles Oliveira’s chance at revenge is next up on UFC’s pay-per-view schedule.

Oliveira faces off against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch on Oct. 21 in the main event of UFC 294, which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC announced the event’s official main card — albeit with one fight missing — on Saturday’s pay-per-view broadcast for UFC 293.

Makhachev (24-1) and Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) previously met in Abu Dhabi in October 2022 at UFC 280, with Makhachev submitting Oliveira via second-round arm-triangle choke to capture the UFC lightweight title. That result snapped an 11-fight win streak for Oliveira that saw the Brazilian string together a dominant run of finishes to win the belt.

Makhachev notched the first defense of his own title reign this past February with a back-and-forth war against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Oliveira, meanwhile, earned his way back to a title shot with a dominant first-round stoppage of Beneil Dariush in June at UFC 289.

