UFC 293 post-fight show: Reaction to Sean Strickland dominating Israel Adesanya to win title

Sean Strickland is the UFC middleweight champion, and he accomplished it with a dominant performance over 25 minutes to capture the title against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293.

Following the chaos of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Sydney, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Strickland’s massive upset win, discuss the big takeaways from Strickland’s performance and sticking to an incredible game plan, and where it ranks in the sport’s most shocking results.

Additionally, the panel discusses where Adesanya goes from here, UFC President Dana White saying a rematch should be next, Alexander Volkov’s impressive submission win against Tai Tuivasa, other fighters who deserve shine from the fight card, and much more.

Watch the UFC 293 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.