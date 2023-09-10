UFC 293 post-fight bonuses: Sean Strickland wins ‘Performance of the Night’ in title win

New UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland not only added a sparkly new belt to his wardrobe at UFC 293, but he got a $50,000 performance bonus to add to it.

Strickland shocked the world with a unanimous decision over Israel Adesanya, earning unanimous scores of 49-46, and UFC President Dana White announced he had captured one of two disclosed bonuses. It was Strickland’s third UFC performance bonus.

UFC 293 took place Sunday morning at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Per the usual, there were three other bonuses handed out at the event, including a “Fight of the Night” bonus for the evening’s thrilling slugfest:

Here are the other bonuses:

Performance of the Night: Heavyweight Justin Tafa took home an additional $50,000 for his knockout win over Austen Lane on the pay-per-view main card. It was his second UFC performance bonus.

Fight of the Night: The flyweight main card bout between Manel Kape and short-notice replacement Felipe dos Santos delivered in excitement, and White awarded each fighter an additional $50,000 for their gutsy three-round effort.