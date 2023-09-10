Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya official UFC 293 scorecard

Sean Strickland is the No. 1 middleweight in the world. The numbers don’t lie.

In Saturday’s UFC 293 main event, Strickland won a convincing unanimous decision over Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title and pull off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. After five rounds of striking, the judges awarded Strickland’s efforts a trio of 49-46 scores in his favor.

See the official scorecard from Sydney, Australia, below.

Though the fight was tense, the outcome became clearer as the bout progressed with Strickland hurting Adesanya badly in Round 1 and maintaining pressure for the next 20 minutes. It looked as though Adesanya would need a late finish heading into the final round, but it never came, and an elated Strickland celebrated as soon as the last second ticked off the clock.

All three judges, Eric Colon, David Lethaby, and Clemens Werner were in agreement on the verdict.

Strickland is now a UFC champion in his 20th fight for the promotion, while Adesanya loses the middleweight title for the second time in 10 months.