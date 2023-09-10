‘Good finally defeated evil’: Pros react to Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Craziest sport in the world, upset of the year – that was just a few reactions to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset win over two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Strickland soundly outstruck Adesanya over five rounds to claim the belt with unanimous – you read that right, unanimous – scorecards of 49-46. It was another seismic upheaval in an octagon that’s seen so many of them in the past two years. Strickland was a backup for Dricus du Plessis, who was forced to back out of UFC 293 due to injury, and the brash American went on to shock the world.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 293 main card.

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

If something looks stupid, but works, it's not stupid. I guess ;). #UFC293 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 10, 2023

good finally defeated evil

Male man as champ pic.twitter.com/kLZW3ji5Jt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 10, 2023

The “spar only” method crowns the new ufc middleweight world champion. Well done Sean. Unlucky Izzy. Two quality operators as well as complete opposite characters facing off, where else would you get it. Incredible! What a sport. What a company! @ufc is King. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

The division has movement. Congrats @SStricklandMMA great fight mate. Can’t wait for the future — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) September 10, 2023

Damn Sean just kicked Izzy’s ASS, no way I saw that coming!! MMA is nuts. 49-46 Strickland. Home crowd for Izzy loves Sean — Funky (@Benaskren) September 10, 2023

If Strickland loses this decision, then fighting makes no sense to me anymore. 3-2 at the worse#UFC293 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 10, 2023

Let’s be honest Strickland won…. Lol we have a new Champion mma is the best sport in the world!!! #ufc293 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 10, 2023

Wow . Game . Strickland won it ! When opportunity meets preparation #UFC293 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023

#UFC293 @SStricklandMMA wow what a fight. I was worried they were going to rip him off for a second — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) September 10, 2023

The new middleweight champ https://t.co/muzoe9i6SS — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 10, 2023

all chinese lost their belts — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 10, 2023

Is this upset of the year #UFC293 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) September 10, 2023

basic and discipline wins fights congratz to Strickland — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

Unbelievable... MMA is the craziest sport in the world. I Fucking love this. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2023

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

No shoey :( — Funky (@Benaskren) September 10, 2023

Ezekiel choke. You don’t see those very often — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 10, 2023

Bam Bam looking like the Heavyweight Roberto Duran #UFC293 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 10, 2023

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

damn feels like the 90s again everyone throwing the F word around! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

Sheesh strickland aura got these guys saying anything — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 10, 2023

The way Dc pull the mic was fast man… last time he was that fast he was the heavyweight champ of the world #ufc293 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 10, 2023

Now Imagine having Strickland Radtke and Kape at the same press conference! #UFC293 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

I love how when they go to AUS they just set it up to be blood baths for the local guys. Tremendous — Funky (@Benaskren) September 10, 2023

Not getting up from that one!!! #ufc293 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 10, 2023

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

hes a samurai!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023