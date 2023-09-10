Watch Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 293, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland took place Sept. 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-3) kicked off his second title reign by facing Sean Strickland (28-5) in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Check out the video highlights below.

Calm as can be headed into this one #UFC293 | @Stylebender pic.twitter.com/0YfTm3TfBs

Strickland's coach did not come here looking for the decision #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/q27dxpT42f

For more on Adesanya vs. Strickland, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox to start. Strickland with his weird shell guard, Izzy open and loose. Strickland coming forward cautiously. Izzy probing with kicks and switching stances. Strickland cutting the cage well, keeping Izzy backed up to the fence.

Strickland is biting on every feint early. That’s less than ideal for him. Izzy still showing angles, looking for opportunities. Strickland has not thrown anything committed yet. Izzy laying traps, but Strickland not walking into them yet.

Strickland cutting the cage well but no offense. Izzy lands a low kick. He’s chipped in with a few of those. Strickland throws a combo that Izzy slips. Body kick from Izzy but Strickland catches it. Izzy pulls out.

Strickland advancing but he can’t do anything. Izzy isn’t doing much. Strickland losing hand fights early. Can’t get the jab off but he’s staying defensively sound. Izzy taps some kicks in. 2 minutes left.

Izzy feinting infinitely and circling. Strickland staying right on him. Izzy landing some kicks. Strickland gets a right hook to land finally. Izzy now against the fence, shelling up. He’s baiting Strickland who puts a combo on and gets out. Izzy moving. 1 minute left.

Izzy chipping in with kicks. Strickland is staying right on him, giving Adesanya no space. That’s excellent from him.

OH MY GOD A BIG RIGHT HAND FROM STRICKLAND DROPS ADESANYA!!!! HE’S IN A WORLD OF TROUBLE AND STRICKLAND IS POURING IT ON!!! SHORT TIME AND STRICKLAND HAMMERING SHOTS IN. IZZY COVERING UP AND HE’S SAVED BY THE BELL!!!!!!!!!!!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Strickland.

Round 2: Adesanya appears to be recovered. He seemed okay after the horn stopped it. But is he? Oh that was almost incredible.

Strickland right back in Adesanya’s face. Izzy looking a little more serious in there now. He’s fighting for his ground a little more and firing hands down the center to back Strickland up. Strickland staying right in his face though.

Feints from Izzy and now Strickland is feinting back at him. Adesanya snapping the jab out now. He’s focused less on smothering the lead hand and starting to score. He’s keeping space in the center much better now.

Strickland struggling to cut the cage right now. Does get his jab off. Izzy lands a right over the top. Izzy upping his work rate a little. Strickland getting the cage cut more and Izzy really moving away from the fence. Doesn’t want to get caught there again. Leg kicks from Izzy and a mean body shot.

Izzy lands a clean left and he’s out. He’s starting to feel confident in the space again. 30 seconds left. Izzy hasn’t been hit by much this round and he’s landed a lot of kicks. Strickland lands a 1-2 on a lazy Izzy to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Adesanya, 19-18 Strickland overall.

Round 3: Strickland’s corner tells him he got “snake-charmed” in there and they’ve got to get back to the action. This is when they thought they could start to have success.

Izzy back on his bike and flashing offense. Strickland cutting the cage but Izzy is peppering offense right down the middle. Izzy moving. Not a ton of offense either way. Izzy backs Strickland up but Strickland’s defense has been solid all night.

Strickland’s corner calls for more combinations. Strickland misses a head kick. Both men showing excellent defense. Strickland barely misses a big right hand counter.

Honestly, there is not a lot happening here. 2 minutes left and neither dude landing much. Strickland lands a nice left as Izzy dips that gets a reaction. Only meaningful shot of the round. Still up for grabs.

Strickland snaps the jab in. And a nice left hook! He’s finding good shots in combination when Izzy tries to counter. Izzy staying active. Jab fro Strickland backs Izzy up. Izzy circling away entirely. Maybe he got tagged? No offense from him the final minute of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Strickland, 29-27 Strickland overall.

Round 4: Strickland’s corner adamant that he needs to step on it. They sense the chance to win and they’re firing him up. “We didn’t come here to lose a boring decision!”

Strickland out cutting the cage again. Volume increase from both of them. Izzy going heavy on the movement and kicking plan. Strickland is cutting him off aggressively and lands a nice jab. Izzy eats a combo! He covers up! Izzy appears to have his legs but Strickland is getting on him!

Izzy backs Strickland up but momentarily. Strickland is here to win this fight. Jab getting through and Izzy now trying to draw offense out. Strickland’s defense is allowing him to counter Izzy counters. It’s been very good for him this round and he tags Izzy again!

Adesanya covering up and Strickland with combos but he doesn’t force it. Izzy might be trying to draw him in. Strickland fighting so smart this round. This is astonishing. Strickland is straight up winning a kickboxing match right now.

Izzy staying busy and looking for a counter but Strickland is intercepting him with the jab and his defense has been sensational. Final minute and Strickland is clearly winning this round.

Strickland is relentlessly marching Izzy down. Staying right in his face and lands a counter right hand. Izzy against the fence and he simply cannot get comfortable. Strickland with a combo. Izzy’s face showing a fair bit of damage as the round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Strickland, 39-36 Strickland overall.

Round 5: I cannot believe this but Israel Adesanya needs a finish to retain his title He’s telling his corner he can’t find his jab out there. Strickland’s defense is too solid at the moment.

Strickland right on the march to start. Izzy on the bike. Not much lands the first minute. Few kicks from Izzy but Strickland is so sound defensively and his work in combination is keeping Izzy off balance.

Izzy circling like a madman but Strickland staying right on top of him and tagging the jab in there. Strickland is staying right on him. Adesanya trying all his tricks but can’t get anything consistent off. And he tags Izzy again with a right hand as he backs him up to the fence. Izzy lands a right of his own though.

2 minutes and Adesanya needs urgency and he’s upping his offense. Izzy might need to brawl this one out. Sticks a jab. Strickland in his face. Using a 1-2 and defense and that it. This is stunning as he tags Izzy again!

Adesanya is slowing down now. He swung hard and it was slow. Strickland putting the conditioning on right now. Pressure pressure pressure with one minute left.

Izzy sitting down on counters but they are slow and Strickland tags him again! Izzy on the retret and he has 30 seconds for a miracle! I cannot believe what I’m watching!!!

Strickland talking trash with Adesanya backing up and looking like he wants out! Strickland ends the fight swinging and talking s***! He’s the new champion!!!!! I cannot believe this

Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).