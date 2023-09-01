UFC Paris preview show: Can Ciryl Gane and Rose Namajunas find a fresh start in France?

The UFC returns to Paris on Saturday, with Ciryl Gane and Manon Fiorot leading a card packed with French talent.

MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee, José Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon preview this weekend’s event, which sees Gane look to bounce back from a loss to Jon Jones and get back in the title picture as he faces the streaking Serghei Spivac, while Fiorot welcomes two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division. Could this be a fresh start for Gane and Namajunas or are Spivac and Fiorot poised to add two major wins to their résumés?

Additionally, the crew discusses a lightweight banger between Benoit Saint Denis and Thiago Moises, the UFC debut of Cage Warriors star Morgan Charriere, plus plenty of talk about Namajunas’ legacy should she be heading towards the final chapter of her career.

Catch the UFC Paris preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.