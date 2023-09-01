Heck of a Morning: What happens if Sean Strickland beats Israel Adesanya at UFC 293?

Few are giving Sean Strickland a chance in his first UFC title fight against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at next Saturday’s UFC 293 in Sydney. But in a crazy sport like MMA where anything can happen, what will the 185-pound division look like should Strickland pull off the upset?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on what could happen if Strickland were to win, how surprising it would be, and if he doesn’t pull it off, who could be the guy to dethrone Adesanya at 185. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC heavyweight division and what the fallout could be of the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac, Rose Namajunas’ weigh-in for the co-main event against Manon Fiorot for her 125-pound debut, the Contender Series contract winners for this season, the UFC 293 lineup as it stands, Sean O’Malley’s superstar potential and why there have been only a handful of major stars in MMA, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.