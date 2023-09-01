UFC Paris weigh-in results: Heavyweights on point, Rose Namajunas officially a flyweight

UFC Paris headliners Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac made weight without issue, and former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas is a certified flyweight for her meeting with Manon Fiorot.

A total of 22 fighters weighed in for Saturday’s event, and only one prelim fighter missed on the scale: Zarah Fairn, who came in a half-pound over for a 140-pound catchweight fight against Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the preliminary-card opener. Officials said Fairn had an additional one hour to make the limit and was cleared by doctors to continue cutting weight.

UFC Paris takes place Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris and airs entirely on ESPN+.

In the main event, former interim heavyweight champion Gane clocked in at 250 pounds for his first appearance since a failed bid for the vacant title now held by Jon Jones. Spivac came in 6 pounds heavier at 256 pounds in what is the Moldovan’s biggest opportunity to date after three straight wins.

In the co-main event, Namajunas stepped on the scale at 125 pounds on the dot for her debut as a UFC flyweight. She faces the surging Fiorot, who has won five straight in the octagon.

Check out UFC Paris weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256)

Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)

Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171)

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)

Zarah Fairn (140.5)* vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139) - 140-pound catchweight fight

* Fairn has one hour to cut an additional half-pound provided she is cleared by doctors to continue her weight cut.