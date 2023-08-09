Mike Perry signs new multi-fight deal with BKFC

Mike Perry is keeping his gloves off to compete in bare-knuckle after inking a new multi-fight deal with BKFC.

BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Perry teased the news on Wednesday after confirming he had put pen to paper on a new deal. He ultimately decided to stay with BKFC after a successful three-fight run with the promotion.

The UFC veteran signed with BKFC in 2021 and made an immediate impact with a win over Julian Lane in his debut. Perry followed that up with a crossover fight against Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page in London.

The back-and-forth fight ended in a draw, but the competitors ended up sticking around for a sixth round, which was a contractual stipulation for the bout. Perry ended up winning the sixth round to help him score the decision victory over Page.

Back in April, Perry participated in arguably the biggest BKFC card to date when he clashed with ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold during a star-studded event that saw Conor McGregor in the audience. Perry connected with several nasty punches in the second round, and Rockhold could no longer continue.

Afterward, Perry revealed that the Rockhold fight was the last bout on his contract with promotion, though BKFC president David Feldman later told MMA Fighting he was confident that the two sides would eventually come to a new agreement.

“He’s built for this sport,” Feldman said back in May. “He’s truly, truly built for this sport. If he goes back to mixed martial arts, he’s not a grappler, he’s not a ground guy — although he can grapple, I don’t know if that’s his calling. I know this is his calling. He’s already a superstar here. He’s become a well-recognized star already and I think he can be a superstar with us.”

There’s no word yet on when Perry will compete again, though Feldman had teased early plans for another major BKFC card before the end of 2023. For now, Perry can at least start planning on his return to action after signing his new deal to remain with BKFC.